Salem Museum Speaker Series: Protecting The Lands and Waters We Love

The Roanoke Valley is situated in a region of great natural beauty, enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. The Blue Ridge Land Conservancy (BRLC) is working to ensure that the landscapes we love will be here to be enjoyed by generations to come. On Thursday, June 8 at 7 pm at the Salem Museum, David Perry of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy will describe the organization’s work to forever protect the lands and waters that make such a difference in our quality of life.

Founded in 1996, BRLC serves the greater Roanoke region, working with local landowners to conserve farms, forests, mountaintops, waterways and scenic views. Over the last nearly three decades, BRLC has permanently protected iconic local landmarks such as Mill Mountain and Carvins Cove, provided fun weekend outings for families, and educated thousands of local schoolchildren.

David Perry has been executive director of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy since 2012. He chairs the Roanoke Kiwanis Club’s environment committee and is a board member of Virginia’s United Land Trusts. David has a BS in geography from James Madison University and an MS in park and resource management from Slippery Rock University.

