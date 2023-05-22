Support Us!
Hidden Valley Junior Takes First Place at International Science / Engineering Fair

Franziska Borneff

Franziska Borneff also receives two special awards at ISEF

Hidden Valley High School junior, Franziska Borneff, has placed first in the earth and environmental sciences category at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Dallas Texas.  She also received a $5000 prize for her first place finish in her category.

Borneff’s project, Measuring the Effects of Climate Change on Arctic Rivers, also received two special awards, the Excellence in Geography and Geospatial Science Award and the NOAA Judges Award.

Three Roanoke County students participated at this year’s ISEF – Fransizka Borneff and Aanandi Parashar from Hidden Valley High School, and Claire Wei from Cave Spring High School.

The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, a program of Society for Science for over 70 years, is the world’s largest global science competition for high school. Through a global network of local, regional and national science fairs, millions of students are encouraged to explore their passion for scientific inquiry.

Each spring, a group of these students is selected as finalists and offered the opportunity to compete for approximately U.S. $9 million in awards and scholarships.

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

