SERWAN ZANGANA: Dems In Congress Dishonor National Police Week and All Law Enforcement

Democrat congresswomen Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Cori Bush (D-MO) voted against a resolution recognizing National Police Week and honoring the law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty. It was not a surprise that the two Democrat Representatives have placed their political agenda and conflict against Republicans ahead of what is best for Americans.

It seems the purpose of Tlaib and Bush is to stands against Republicans by any means instead to stand for those who sacrifice their lives. They stated that the resolution, “ Is a document intended to advance Republicans’ false narrative.” (THE HILL)

In this article I feel compelled to speak about Representative Tlaib specifically, as Tlaib and I share the same religious belief, Islam, but she was born in the U.S to Palestinian immigrant parents. She was lucky enough to be born and raised in a country that offered her freedom and the opportunity for a complete life.

Obviously, we both pursued the American dream and ascended to different professional levels of work. However, Rep. Tlaib had expressed anger and hatred on many occasions in the past toward law enforcement officers and has called to defund police across the nation.

Perhaps Rep. Tlaib either ignores the fact that many of the high crimes are committed in the states and areas ruled by Democrats, which require police presence, or else she is naïve to the fact that, without law enforcement officers, the nation would be in total disarray.

Rep. Tlaib’s position against the police traces back to the beginning of her career in Congress. Her harsh criticism and negative perspective toward law enforcement officers have revealed her anti-police mentality.

Unfortunately, law enforcement officers have become scapegoated for every action in the community. As the public in most circumstances are unable to analyze the situations that cause the engagements between police and individuals, some politicians, including Tlaib, are unwilling to point out the facts and reasons that lead to such conflicts.

The rigid ideology and stubborn mentality of Rep. Tlaib has kept her from seeing different aspects of the importance of police in America’s communities. American police are the only asset / tool for safer communities and neighborhoods.

Rep. Tlaib has actively and blindly opposed law enforcement officers without taking the time to understand the environment of being a police officer. Her anti-police ideology brings down American society and risks the citizens’ safety. Her unfair and inaccurate statements stir division and confusion among the constituents and create a hostile attitude in the public.

It is unfortunate to have such a representative in the U.S., who accuses police of being racist. As she said in the past, “Policing in our country is inherently and intentionally racist.”

The law enforcement community embraces diverse members, including Blacks, Middle Easterners, Muslims, and many others who are serving the communities across the nation. Rep. Tlaib is refusing to see such diversity in the law enforcement community, and she is clearly against honoring the police killed in the line of duty.