Miyares / Coalition Urge Biden to Protect Privacy, Safety, Equality for Female Athletes

Attorney General Miyares has joined nearly two dozen Attorneys General in urging the Biden Administration to uphold Title IX protections for women and girls.

On April 13, 2023, the Department of Education proposed an overreaching, unlawful rule that strips states of their power and duty to protect the equality, privacy and safety of women and girls by allowing biological males to compete in female sports.

In multiple comment letters to the U.S. Department of Education, Attorneys General from nearly two dozen states voiced their opposition to the proposed rule, stating that the rule disregards five decades of evidence showing the benefits of applying the long-established definition of biological sex in sports.

The Attorneys General argue that it ignores basic considerations of privacy and fairness, fails to meet the Department’s duty to analyze costs and benefits, and injects uncertainty into student athletics and threatens the progress Title IX has ushered in for women and girls over the past 50 years.

“Biological men and women have genetic differences – that’s just a scientific fact. Many of those biological differences often lead to men being taller, stronger, and faster – therefore putting them at an athletic advantage. That’s exactly why we have women’s sports, and why Title IX exists – to create an environment where our female athletes can thrive, be competitive, and be celebrated,” said Attorney General Miyares.

“The federal government is once again overstepping Congress and the individual states by forcing every public school to allow biological boys to play on the girls’ teams, threatening the future of women’s sports and disregarding the privacy and safety of teenage girls.”