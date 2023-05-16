VA Tech, George Mason Partner to Develop Networking Infrastructure for Satellite Constellations

The race is on to provide high speed satellite internet to the Earth’s most remote areas. New tech companies such as Starlink, One Web, and Amazon’s Kuiper are competing with traditional, established “satcomm” companies such as Thuraya and Inmarsat to provide global high speed, low latency satellite internet across the globe. These new mega-constellations rely on tens of thousands of small low earth orbit satellites flying at a few hundred miles altitude.

Network interconnectivity is a basic building block for providing the fastest, more reliable coverage to end users. While all these mega-constellations are driven to provide high quality of service, they do not currently connect to or interact with one another.

Virginia Tech, together with partners from George Mason University, has been awarded a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to change this. Through the agency’s Computer and Information Science and Engineering Community Research Infrastructure (CCRI) program, researchers will develop distributed, mobile space and terrestrial networking infrastructure for multi-constellation coexistence.

Principal investigator Jonathan Black, along with fellow Virginia Tech engineering faculty, has teamed with George Mason University to develop a network test bed called SpaceNet for the industry standard technology behind internet satellite constellations. This project is built on the initial trans-Atlantic test bed developed through a Commonwealth Cyber Initiative-supported program in collaboration with the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom.

“The NSF grant will support open-source cyber-infrastructure development and enable research on the creation of a new space-based networking technology that will connect networks from the surface of the Earth to the moon,” said Black, a professor in the Kevin T. Crofton Department of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering. “The goal is to open up these networks to all, uniting separate, independent constellations and encourage broad adoption of this technology.”

The research team will investigate methods, protocols, standards, and new technologies by which various satellite constellations and the networks they host communicate directly with others and themselves, creating a common framework for inter- and intra-constellation communications. A hardware-in-the-loop test bed currently in early development will set industry standard technology behind internet satellite constellations, optimize routing protocols, and ensure the protection of users and communications.

Can you hear me now?

While there are billions of internet users, most don’t think twice about how their connections are routed or what network they are using – unless of course the signal is weak or drops out entirely. On land, if one cell tower or access point is in high demand, traffic is automatically rerouted to another one nearby or the provided data rates drop to accommodate additional users.

In stark contrast, space-based communications are siloed. Mega-constellations of satellites follow their own operational models and standards, have unique communications protocols, and simply don’t connect to satellites outside their constellation.

Mega-constellations consist of small low earth orbit satellites orbiting at a few hundred miles altitude as opposed to the previous generation of large geostationary communications satellites at ranges of over 22,000 miles. Shorter distance allows for lower power devices to connect directly to the satellites and the networks to achieve lower average latency.

However, the low earth orbit position means a single satellite is only overhead for a few minutes on average, requiring new links to be established dozens of times per hour. This fast-changing network topology with shifting connectivity and latencies creates challenges in routing and transport protocols, requiring re-architecting in near real-time.

By exploring how mega-constellations might interconnect without revealing private constellation or network data, we move one step closer toward creating the equivalent of interdomain routing for space networks.

“Through development of the core infrastructure and implementing cybersecurity protocols, we hope to demonstrate the value and practicality of an open-sourced inter-constellation network that has benefits on a global scale,” said Black.