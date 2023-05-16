8 Best Towns & Cities For First-Time Homebuyers In 2023

There’s a lot to consider when buying your first home. You want to pick the best location, especially somewhere you can afford.

The entire process can be a hassle, especially with rising home prices further limiting your options.

In this article, we’ll talk about the best towns and cities that are perfect for your first home.

What’s the ideal location?

As a first-time home buyer, the location you decide on will be based on your specific taste, but some locations are great for first-time homebuyers.

The ideal location should be a neighborhood with proximity to all the basic amenities you’ll need as a resident of that city.

This includes good schools and medical centers, a safe and friendly neighborhood, and functional recreational centers. And you can read more about it in SoFi’s first-time home buyer guide.

To help you get the best location for your first home here are eight great towns and cities you can consider.

Somersworth, New Hampshire

Formerly known as ‘Sligo’, after the Ireland city of the same name, Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

With a total population of 11,855 as of the 2020 census, Somersworth is just an hour’s drive from Boston.

This small city also has some good schools; in 2019, Somersworth High School was awarded the 2019 Middle School of the Year by the New Hampshire Department of Education.

The city also has attractive spots and recreational centers like the Somersworth River Walk, Somersworth Historical Society and Museum, and Noble Pines.

Somersworth has an average household income of $68,762, and the average home value for a home in this city is about $329,900.

Wichita, Kansas

The beautiful city of Wichita, Kansas, is home to restaurant giants Pizza Hut and White Castle.

Wichita is a great place to own a home, with 58% of its residents owning homes there instead of renting them.

The city has good schools like the University of Kansas, Andover Central High School, Wichita State University, Wheatland Elementary School, and Robert M. Martin Elementary School.

Wichita oozes the vibe of a dense suburban area with a lot of parks and coffee shops.

The average home price in Wichita is $210,000, which is 6.1% more than last year.

What’s more, Wichita is known for being one of the top aircraft producers and has been dubbed one of the best locations for entrepreneurs.

A census performed in 2020 showed a population of 397,532, a 4% increase from the 382,368 obtained in 2010.

Magna, Utah

Magna is a suburb of Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. It is a sparsely populated city, with the 2020 census resulting in a 29,251 headcount.

The city has five great elementary schools: Lake Ridge, Copper Hills, Elk Run, Pleasant Green, and Magna.

A report by Redfin stated that more Washington homeowners searched to move into Magna than other metro areas; following closely on the list were Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Residents of Magna get to enjoy views of the beautiful Oquirrh Mountains and the Great Salt Lake Marina.

The average home sale price falls at $413,095, making it a fair price for first-time homebuyers looking to invest in their future.

Moore, Oklahoma

Ranking number 2 on Niche’s 2023 Best Places to Live in Cleveland County is Oklahoma state’s city, Moore.

The city was settled in 1889, incorporated in 1893, and had a census count of 62,793 as of 2020, a 14% increase from the previous census count.

As a suburb of Oklahoma, Moore has many parks and recreational areas, a library, multiple high schools, and a university.

With a 28% increase from the previous year, the median listing price rose to $242,500.

Gloucester City, New Jersey

Located in Camden County, New Jersey, United States, Gloucester City had a census count of 11,441 in 2020.

Originally known as Fort Nassau, Gloucester City was settled in 1627 and was incorporated on February 25, 1868.

The city has several parks and recreational centers, including pools, a skate park, baseball fields, and basketball courts.

Gloucester City engages in the Community Development Block Grant-CoronaVirus (CDBG-CV1) program.

The mayor announced in February 2023 an award of $7500 that was given to three companies.

This was given in the form of assistance because of the financial impact the Coronavirus had on them.

Other local businesses are being reviewed and are expected to gain from the opportunity. This shows the community looks out for each other and is closely knit together.

The average listing price as of April 2023 was $198,500, a 30.2% increase from last year.

Windsor Locks, Connecticut

Windsor Locks is a suburb of Hartford County, Connecticut, United States. It was settled in 1633 and incorporated as a town in 1854.

The city is sparsely populated, with the 2020 census yielding a 12,613 count. Its education sector includes schools like Windsor Locks Middle School and South Street Elementary School.

Windsor Locks has many recreational centers and parks. It is a small town equipped with the most amenities a family will need, making it a pleasant place to live.

Homes in Windsor Locks have an average listing price of $259,900 as of April 2023, a 20.9% year-over-year increase.

DeForest, Wisconsin

The Dane County village, DeForest, was named after Isaac De Forest, who purchased the land back in 1956. The 2020 census resulted in a population count of 10,811.

DeForest’s educational district includes schools like DeForest Area Middle School, DeForest Area High School, and Harvest Intermediate School.

The market trend for homes in DeForest shows that the average home listing price as of April 2023 was $430,000, a 38.7% increase from the previous year, while the average home sale price was $354,000.

Portsmouth, Virginia

Portsmouth is a city located southeast of Virginia, United States. It is an independent city, and the decennial 2020 census resulted in a count of 97,915 people.

The city of Portsmouth has three public high schools, Churchland High School, Manor High School, and I.C. Norcom High School.

The mean home listing price as of April 2023 was $245,000, a 4.3% increase compared to last year.