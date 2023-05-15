SERWAN ZANGANA: Democrats Are Undermining Republican Efforts to Secure U.S Border

I am not racist or prejudiced by any means. In fact, I immigrated to America and gradually found my path and gratefully I was granted US citizenship. Of course, today’s America was built with immigrants’ endeavors. However, the open southern borders do not represent the nation’s sovereignty and security, and it is definitely not the definition of immigrant advocacy.

The matter of the border security should not be limited to one president or a specific political party, but it should be the concern and the duty of the entire government as it controls the resources and the finances of the country.

On a daily basis, people from different countries arrive in Mexico and enter the U.S from its southern borders. The unfair and unjustified political conflicts that Democrats are waging against the Republicans has blinded the public and caused misunderstandings of how secure borders as a part of being an independent nation.

The influx of people freely entering the U.S from the southern border is a failure of the U.S government’s strategy – and the citizens will pay the price. Unfortunately, under the Biden Administration the U.S is in crises domestically and globally, and the Democrats are unwilling to cooperate with Republicans and agree on one clear fact: security of the borders is the security of the U.S.

The Democrats are creating an environment of delusion with their propagandas and slogans. While running in my neighborhood few days ago, I saw a yard sign in front of a house that reads, “no human is illegal, love is love,” etc., and that raised many questions in my head. Are we living in a Utopian world and everyone is sinless?

To believe that no human is illegal is similar to believe that all actions of humans are justified and there should not be consequences for committing them. This is the delusion of the Democrats, and it is as same as their denial of U.S-Mexico border crises. It is obvious that Democrats are not willing to bolster the border security, and the Biden Administration is unable to take steps and present a solution to the House or agree with any solution that the Republicans presents for border security.

Securing the nation’s border is not a mathematical problem that needs mathematicians in order to be solved, or a virus pandemic that requires scientists to develop a vaccine. It is simply a matter of having an honest administration and representatives that can close the borders with available resources, such as border patrols and national guards, and hence, at least reduce the influx of the people crossing the borders.