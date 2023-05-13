What Older Adults Should Know About Money Management

As you get older, it is natural for your finances to change as well. Perhaps you have children moving out of the house or you are thinking about retiring soon. But it’s common for older adults to struggle with their money, and part of this could stem from mismanagement that is easily preventable. There are a few things you should know about.

You’ll Want to Educate Yourself

Financial literacy will help you manage your money better. Whether it’s understanding key skills or knowing how to spend your money, financial literacy will help you invest, pay your bills, and save money. If you aren’t confident in your skills, consider enrolling yourself in a program to help you learn the skills you need. If you ask your adult children for help, make sure you understand everything they are doing. One area to review is your current life insurance coverage. If you have life insurance already, you might be thinking about selling it if you no longer need it if your financial situation changes. Before deciding to go this route, take some time to review a guide with answers to important questions.

You Should Consider Your Retirement

If you are still working, you’ll want to learn the different types of retirement plans and start to plan for your retirement years. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to make sure you are setting aside as much as you can each month into a retirement account. You can then use the estimated value of your accounts to determine how much income you will have once you stop working. If you do have a plan already, you will want to start fine-tuning your budget to make sure you will be able to handle your money well. Any debt at this time should be managed carefully, as it will become much harder to pay it off once you do stop working. However, if you have debt, you may be able to get a second-chance account to help you save for retirement as well.

You’ll Need to Find Someone to Help You Out

It can be challenging to give up your own responsibility and give it to someone else, no matter how old you are. However, if you feel managing your own money is beyond your abilities, you may want to consider getting outside help. There are daily money management programs that are designed to help you with things like budgeting and taxes. While starting one may feel like an adjustment to you, it can take some of the stress off your shoulders and help you focus on other things in life.

You Should Beware Scams

Seniors are often targeted by scammers, and even if you consider yourself savvy, it’s still important to be alert. Scammers tend to believe older adults have lots of money, whether that is the case. You may be at risk even if you have a lower income. It’s important to avoid purchasing anything from a company you don’t know anything about, especially if they first reached out to you. If you do get an offer, ask them to send written materials as well.