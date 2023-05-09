July Eller Gathering to Focus on Roanoke-Area Eller Families

Eller families from around the country will be gathering in Salem, Virginia, in mid-July for the biennial Eller Family Association conference. This year’s gathering will focus on Jacob Eller who settled in what is now Roanoke County in the 1790’s. The original Eller homestead was just southwest of Salem. Later generations of this Eller family were associated with Sugarloaf Mountain and most had strong ties to the Church of the Brethren.

One featured speaker at the July 19-22 conference will be Howard Eller who’s done considerable research on the Jacob and Magdalene Eller family and its many descendants. Mr. Eller will discuss his research, the process of DNA testing, his connection to Jacob Eller and his connection to John Brubaker who was involved with Jacob Eller in land sales.

The Eller Family Association was founded more than 30 years ago to help preserve Eller family history. So far, the group has identified tens of thousands of Eller descendants many tracing their roots back to Eller families that emigrated from Germany in the early and mid-1700’s.

Other presentations at the July conference at the Comfort Suites Inn (Keagy Road) in Salem will include updates on the John Jacob Eller line where some 30,000 descendants have been identified and the Christian Eller line where 23,000 descendants have been discovered.

EFA President Steve Eller says any Eller or related families in the area will be welcome to visit the gathering and association members will be available to help trace their roots. More information on the association and details about the conference can be found at www.ellerfamilyassociation.com.