Final Kegley Lecture: Virginia’s Lost Appalachian Trail

The Historical Society of Southwestern Virginias’s final Kegley Lecture before the summer hiatus will feature George Mason University professor, Dr. Mills Kelly.

In addition to being a historian, Dr. Kelly is an Appalachian Trail volunteer and a lifelong hiker. His lecture will present the findings of his recently published book, Virginia’s Lost Appalachian Trail, which recounts the three-hundred-mile section of the Appalachian Trail that is all but forgotten by hikers, but not by the residents of the southwestern Virginia counties that the trail used to cross.

This final spring lecture will be held at Christ Lutheran Church on Tuesday, May 23 at 7pm. Admission is $5, and HSWV members get in for free. The Kegley Lecture Series will resume in the fall.