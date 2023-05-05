‘The Underwater Wonders of Toms Creek’ Exhibition Highlights Collaboration and Community Partnership Eco-Ed

Swimming through the Perspective Gallery, hundreds of colorful paper cutouts of the native bluehead chub minnow accompany the calming sounds of water. Video projections of the male bluehead chub darting and building nests contrast with the serene, softly lit space.

The nest-building process is simple, methodical, and transfixing as the male minnow carries pebbles one by one in its mouth to build a mound in the stream, attract a mate, and spawn. In doing this, the bluehead chub not only guarantees the species’ survival each spring, but the mounds provide a safe spawning nest for up to nine other minnow species in the Toms Creek watershed.

Researchers in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation at Virginia Tech have observed and explored the habitats at Toms Creek at Deerfield Park since 2008, as the bluehead chub minnow is a “keystone” in the survival of other minnow species and provides stability to the ecosystem. Predators, pollution, and population growth all threaten the local waterbody, a tributary of the New River.

While public education has been a constant component of the research, this two-year collaborative project involving Student Engagement and Campus Life, the Perspective Gallery, the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and faculty members from the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design helped make science more accessible to members of the community through visual art, theatre productions, and the immersive art exhibition. “The Underwater Wonders of Toms Creek” allows visitors to see these fish “out of the water” with the hopes of cultivating a better understanding of conservation efforts.

“Arts communicate with the viewers directly and inclusively without boundaries,” said Hiromi Okumura, assistant professor in the School of Visual Arts and one of the collaborators on the project. “When art inspires humanity, magic happens.”