Ninth Congressional District Art Competition Winners Announced

0
From left: Katelyn Wheatley, Congressman Griffith, Autumn Selfridge, Sailor Jenkins, and Kindle Conkin of Eastman Credit Union.

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) has announced that Katelyn Wheatley of Carroll County High School won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. Her artwork is entitled Highland Ponies and will be displayed in the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Autumn Selfridge of Virginia High School earned second place with Harbingers of Spring, and Sailor Jenkins also of Virginia High School earned third with Wonderful World. Their work will be displayed in Griffith’s Christiansburg and Abingdon offices.

Highland Ponies

“Congratulations to Katelyn Wheatley on winning first place,” said Griffith. “Her work is a beautiful display of this year’s theme, ‘Discovering Virginia’s Beautiful Ninth District,’ and has earned a place in the U.S. Capitol for all to see. I would also like to congratulate Autumn Selfridge and Sailor Jenkins for placing second and third in the competition with their excellent entries. Their work will hang in my Christiansburg and Abingdon offices.

“Throughout the Ninth District, we have so many creative and skilled students. I enjoy seeing their work showcased each year during the Congressional Art Competition, and I would like to thank all who participate.”

What Are the Benefits of Actively Running an Instagram Page For a Business?

