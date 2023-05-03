Downtown Roanoke, Inc. Launches New Virtual Tour Platform

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) has announced a new way to explore the downtown district from anywhere. The new Downtown Roanoke Virtual Tour provides visitors and potential visitors with an easy way to explore and familiarize themselves with Downtown Roanoke. The virtual tour also has many interesting and helpful features for those already familiar with the area.

The virtual tour features high-resolution, 360° panoramic views that allow users to navigate and zoom in to see the area in greater detail. The tour also allows users to:

Explore local venues, hotels, food, and shopping options.

Find convenient off-street parking and see what rates you can expect.

Learn more about the history of downtown with historic “then” and “now” photos.

See and explore downtown living options.

To explore Downtown Roanoke virtually, visit DiscoverRoanokeVA.com or

https://www.downtownroanoke.org/vistity-tour . For the best experience exploring the virtual tour, we recommend accessing it on a desktop computer.