Roanoke Bike Mechanic and Instructor Earns 2 Prestigious Certifications

With a pair of new certifications, Dan Lucas of Cardinal Bicycle has something that would be hard for you to find at any other bike shop. He’s one of a handful of people nationwide with a Master Level Turbo Technician designation from Specialized and a Level 2 BICP Mountain Bike Skills Instructor.

Lucas, who has more than a decade in the cycling business, is the Rider Experience Manager at Cardinal Bicycle. In that role, his sole focus is on finding ways to help more riders have more great experiences on bikes. Lucas underwent plenty of training and testing this winter and spring to earn both certifications, which mean riders in the Roanoke Region have access to a true industry expert. Earning the certifications included more than 50 hours of training with trips to both Georgia and California.

“Dan brings skills and expertise and passion that you won’t find anywhere else,” said Whit Ellerman, Owner of Cardinal Bicycle. “He’d rather celebrate a great ride than the work he’s put in, but his dedication to cycling shows in everything he does.”