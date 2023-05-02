HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

MMT To Present Charlotte’s Web

0

Mill Mountain Theatre Invites Roanokers on an adventure with two unlikely friends – Wilbur the Pig and Charlotte the Spider – in the musical stage adaptation of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.”

White’s book is adapted into an even more loveable musical by Joseph Robinette with ear-catching music by Charles Strouse. Fern Arable is the eight-year-old daughter of John Arable, a pig farmer. Fern pleaded with her father to prevent turning the runt of the litter into bacon. In exchange for saving the pig, Fern nurtures the pig and names him Wilbur, who makes an unlikely and inseparable bond with a spider, named Charlotte.

“Charlotte’s Web” is part of Mill Mountain Theatre’s Young Audience Series and MMT’s reading initiative to connect theatre to literature.

The classic children’s book will feature young actors from across the Roanoke Valley on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage. The cast includes Catherine Hester Addington, Ben Armstrong, Grace Cordle, Kamryn Cox, Campbell Duff, Keeli Emery, Drayven English, Kayla Ford, Gabby Harig, Harper Klein, Emily Mower, Andi-Grace Novell, Will Richardson, Ellen Riegger, Brielle Smith, Ruby Spence, Lily Stanley, Bella Turner, Charlier Villier and DeMarion Williams.

The creative team for “Charlotte’s Web” includes Mill Mountain Theatre’s Ginger Poole (Producing Artistic Director), Victoria Buck (Director), Francesca Reilly (Stage Manager), Josh Polk (Choreographer) and Seth Davis (Music Director).

Performances will take place from May 4th through May 14th on the Waldron Stage. All tickets are ‘Pay What You Can’ at the door and are ineligible for reservations. Alternatively, Mill Mountain Theatre is hosting a ‘Sensory Friendly Performance’ through reservation only on May 10th at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit millmountain.org

Previous article
Roanoke Bike Mechanic and Instructor Earns 2 Prestigious Certifications

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Roanoke Bike Mechanic and Instructor Earns 2 Prestigious Certifications

Business 0
With a pair of new certifications, Dan Lucas of...

Governor Glenn Youngkin on Dominion Energy’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan

News 0
Dominion Energy has released its 2023 Integrated Resource Plan...

MELINDA MYERS: Grow Easy-Care Mandevillas for Season-Long Color

Columnists 0
Bold color, tropical beauty, and easy-care mandevillas make excellent...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.