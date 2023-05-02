MMT To Present Charlotte’s Web

Mill Mountain Theatre Invites Roanokers on an adventure with two unlikely friends – Wilbur the Pig and Charlotte the Spider – in the musical stage adaptation of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.”

White’s book is adapted into an even more loveable musical by Joseph Robinette with ear-catching music by Charles Strouse. Fern Arable is the eight-year-old daughter of John Arable, a pig farmer. Fern pleaded with her father to prevent turning the runt of the litter into bacon. In exchange for saving the pig, Fern nurtures the pig and names him Wilbur, who makes an unlikely and inseparable bond with a spider, named Charlotte.

“Charlotte’s Web” is part of Mill Mountain Theatre’s Young Audience Series and MMT’s reading initiative to connect theatre to literature.

The classic children’s book will feature young actors from across the Roanoke Valley on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage. The cast includes Catherine Hester Addington, Ben Armstrong, Grace Cordle, Kamryn Cox, Campbell Duff, Keeli Emery, Drayven English, Kayla Ford, Gabby Harig, Harper Klein, Emily Mower, Andi-Grace Novell, Will Richardson, Ellen Riegger, Brielle Smith, Ruby Spence, Lily Stanley, Bella Turner, Charlier Villier and DeMarion Williams.

The creative team for “Charlotte’s Web” includes Mill Mountain Theatre’s Ginger Poole (Producing Artistic Director), Victoria Buck (Director), Francesca Reilly (Stage Manager), Josh Polk (Choreographer) and Seth Davis (Music Director).

Performances will take place from May 4th through May 14th on the Waldron Stage. All tickets are ‘Pay What You Can’ at the door and are ineligible for reservations. Alternatively, Mill Mountain Theatre is hosting a ‘Sensory Friendly Performance’ through reservation only on May 10th at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit millmountain.org