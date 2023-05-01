Summer Travel Season Could Be Busiest Ever, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Numbers

We’re a month away from the Memorial Day holiday and the unofficial kickoff to what could be a very busy summer for travel. On top of AAA reporting a significant increase in international travel bookings this year(up 200% compared to 2022), the TSA is now warning travelers that summer airline passenger levels are expected to be “comfortably above” pre-pandemic numbers. Despite airline ticket prices running 20 to 30% higher than 2022, Delta Airlines reports a record number of advance bookings for summer travel.

Will Memorial Day holiday weekend travel be above the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019? AAA’s official holiday forecast numbers won’t be out for a few more weeks, but the auto club is warning travelers to prepare for busy roads, rails and skies this summer.

“No surprise, for travelers who want the best choice of options for their vacation, now is the best time to book a summer trip,” says Morgan Dean, Public and Government Affairs Manage for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Waiting too long could mean sold-out cruises or tours and limited availability for hotel rooms.”

That’s not to say there aren’t opportunities to save money for those who have flexible schedules and aren’t set on a certain destination. AAA travel data from 2022 showed that people who booked closer to their departure date paid less, and there’s a good chance travelers could find last-minute deals again this summer if they don’t mind flying on off-peak days and hours.

10 things for travelers to think about while planning and flying this summer: