BBB Honors 13 Virginia High School Seniors as Students of Integrity

Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia honored 13 area high school seniors at the 20th Annual Student of Integrity Scholarship Awards Dinner held on April 26th in Roanoke. Each student was awarded a $1,500 scholarship at the event which recognizes students for demonstrating ethics through leadership, community service, and overall personal integrity.

Scholarship recipients from the Roanoke and New River Valley areas are: Carson Gilmore from Blacksburg High School, Reagan Dorsey of Lord Botetourt High School, Sydney Haddox from William Byrd High School, Tanner Long from Auburn High School, and Reese Redford from Salem High School.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, BBB has received more than 2,530 Scholarship Applications from over 150 schools and awarded $247,000 in scholarships to 256 deserving students throughout Western Virginia.

Here are the exceptional students who earned this distinction:

Noah Cavin

Thomas Walker High School
Marcos Chapa

Wilson Memorial High School

 
Caitlyn Codding

Blue Ridge Christian School

 
Reagan Dorsey

Lord Botetourt High School

 
Alexis Garten

Magna Vista High School

 
Carson Gilmore

Blacksburg High School
Sydney Haddox

William Byrd High School

 
Andrew Lantz

Eastern Mennonite High School

 
Tanner Long

Auburn High School
Bailey Morris

Rustburg High School

 

Reese Redford

Salem High School

 

 Graham Reed

Wilson Memorial High School
Natalie Reed

Waynesboro High School
 
 

 

The BBB Student of Integrity Scholarship Awards Program recognizes students that share a common truth: everything that they say and do represents a choice, and their decisions help to determine the shape of their lives. Each year, a total of 150 public and private high schools, as well as home schools, within the BBB 32-county service area are invited to participate by selecting their own Students of Integrity to submit entries to the BBB.

The 2023 BBB Student of Integrity Scholarship Program has been sponsored by area businesses that are eager to acknowledge the character, integrity, and ethical behavior of these future leaders. To see a full list of sponsors, visit https://www.bbb.org/local/0613/scholarship.

