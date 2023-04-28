BBB Honors 13 Virginia High School Seniors as Students of Integrity

Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia honored 13 area high school seniors at the 20th Annual Student of Integrity Scholarship Awards Dinner held on April 26th in Roanoke. Each student was awarded a $1,500 scholarship at the event which recognizes students for demonstrating ethics through leadership, community service, and overall personal integrity.
Scholarship recipients from the Roanoke and New River Valley areas are: Carson Gilmore from Blacksburg High School, Reagan Dorsey of Lord Botetourt High School, Sydney Haddox from William Byrd High School, Tanner Long from Auburn High School, and Reese Redford from Salem High School.
Since the program’s inception in 2003, BBB has received more than 2,530 Scholarship Applications from over 150 schools and awarded $247,000 in scholarships to 256 deserving students throughout Western Virginia.
Here are the exceptional students who earned this distinction:
|
Noah Cavin
Thomas Walker High School
|
Marcos Chapa
Wilson Memorial High School
|
Caitlyn Codding
Blue Ridge Christian School
|
Reagan Dorsey
Lord Botetourt High School
|
Alexis Garten
Magna Vista High School
|
Carson Gilmore
Blacksburg High School
|
Sydney Haddox
William Byrd High School
|
Andrew Lantz
Eastern Mennonite High School
|
Tanner Long
Auburn High School
|
Bailey Morris
Rustburg High School
|
Reese Redford
Salem High School
|Graham Reed
Wilson Memorial High School
|Natalie Reed
Waynesboro High School
|
|
The BBB Student of Integrity Scholarship Awards Program recognizes students that share a common truth: everything that they say and do represents a choice, and their decisions help to determine the shape of their lives. Each year, a total of 150 public and private high schools, as well as home schools, within the BBB 32-county service area are invited to participate by selecting their own Students of Integrity to submit entries to the BBB.
The 2023 BBB Student of Integrity Scholarship Program has been sponsored by area businesses that are eager to acknowledge the character, integrity, and ethical behavior of these future leaders. To see a full list of sponsors, visit https://www.bbb.org/local/0613/scholarship.