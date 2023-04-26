Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office To Host Safe Senior Expo

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley, will host a Safe Senior Expo on May 6, 2023. The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is offering this event as a supplement to the monthly TRIAD meetings held across Roanoke City. Mike Pyle, Director of Adult Care Center, is celebrating the facilities 40th Anniversary. Mr. Pyle is a member of the Roanoke City SALT Council, the governing board for the Roanoke City TRIAD.

TRIAD is a partnership of local law enforcement, senior citizens, and senior service providers who agree to work together to reduce criminal victimization of the elderly. Victimization can be financial, physical, and emotional.

This expo is being offered for our older population, however, caretakers are also encouraged to attend. The event is being held in May, in support of Older Americans Month, previously noted as Seniors Citizens Month.

The Sherriff’s Office recognizes that the city’s older adults hold the wisdom of yesterday. Many times this community is forgotten or taken advantage of. Collectively, they wanted to offer something to provide information but also give an opportunity to engage with others in a relaxed atmosphere.

The public to attend on May 6th, 2023 from 10:00AM until 2:00PM. The event will be held at the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley located at 2321 Roanoke Blvd, Salem VA 24153. A Kiwanis pancake breakfast sponsored by the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley will be provided from 10:00AM until 11:00AM. This will allow participants to ask questions and engage in a meet and greet with others.

Following the breakfast, two presentations will occur. The first will be given by Cindy Markham, Community

Outreach Specialist for VirginiaNavigator. She will present on “Your Guide to Aging Well with the

VirginiaNavigator Family of Websites” Social and Community Engagement, Navigating Your Health Care, Brain Health, and Elder Abuse. The second will be a presentation on Consumer Fraud, provided by Matt Hall, Community Liaison Officer, Office of Attorney General.

Following the first two sessions, a break will occur for questions and receipt of a bagged lunch sponsored by InnovAge Pace. We want to note; food will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

The final presentation will be given by Danielle Alexander, Outreach Coordinator with Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care & Hospice. She will offer insight into what hospice is and what it is not. In addition, a bereavement coordinator will be there as well to discuss grief and loss.

We hope that our participants will walk away with a wealth of knowledge not only from the presenters but from additional vendors that will be on site. The expo will close with two raffle drawings and we encourage those who come to stay for one of these great prizes.

Sheriff Hash remains committed to finding ways to make our community better. We hope the community not only comes out for this event but also finds one of our monthly community meetings which offer great presentations and cover important topics.

An informed community is a safer community. As always, We Do It Better Together!