HomeNews
News

Tsai of Taiwan Reaffirms Partnership and Encourages Business Opportunity for Virginia

0
Governor Glenn Youngkin meets with President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Apr. 24, 2023. Official Photo by the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Governor Glenn Youngkin met with President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen today to discuss best practices for strengthening the business relationship between Virginia and Taiwan, including mutual trade and investment initiatives.

Additionally, Governor Youngkin signed an executive order establishing Virginia’s first office for economic development in Taipei.

“As a premier partner in the Commonwealth’s economic and business ecosystem, I was thrilled to meet with President Tsai to strengthen Virginia’s decades-old partnership with Taiwan,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As a former business leader, I appreciate the commitment to excellence that Taiwan demonstrates across sectors. They are an important training partner and model of prosperity for nations across the globe.”

Taiwan is a significant player in cross continental relationships for Virginia. As the fourth fastest-growing source of foreign direct investment in the United States, Taiwanese-owned Virginia companies strengthen the Commonwealth’s collaborative business climate.

Virginia exported $730M in products to Taiwan in 2022 and imported $1B in goods from Taiwan.

Previous article
Roanoke City Superintendent Named Virginia Superintendent of The Year

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Roanoke City Superintendent Named Virginia Superintendent of The Year

Business 0
Dr. Verletta B. White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public...

Roanoke Is One Of The Most Affordable Cities – But What’s It Like To Live In?

Business 0
Living in a city is better for your happiness levels...

Down the “Memory Hole”: VMI’s Shabby Treatment of General Peay

Commentary 0
In his excellent work, Afgantsy: The Russians In Afghanistan,...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.