SERWAN ZANGANA: Council Members Fail To Improve Safety of Roanoke

It is apparently unacceptable for Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to be criticized by her own team member. As Councilman Luke Priddy thinks the Gun Violence Prevention Commission’s audit was discussed inappropriately by the council, White-Boyd now believes that the comment of Priddy was politically motivated.

Driving on a rugged path will not prevent ones from hitting bumps.

The members of Council do not listen to people’s comments and criticism as they apparently believe that being among Democrat voters in Roanoke will guarantee their reelection.

Despite Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act, the gun violence meeting was conducted behind closed doors. The Citizens of Roanoke gave their trust to the Council members as they voted to put those individuals in the office. Now, the members’ responsibilities are to create a plan for a safe City. Evidently, the Council members are only active in raising property taxes which is an easy way for them to spend money and fund the City as they desire only.

Councilwoman White-Boyd should not be upset, indeed, she has to accept criticism and review her own actions to discern both her and her colleagues’ deficiencies in running the city. As a public servant, surely White-Boyd understands that her job is not sitting in office and thinking that she will have a continuously smooth ride.

Obviously, if she is not able to take a criticism from her own colleagues, how will she ever be able to listen to criticisms form the citizens of Roanoke? Eventually, people will realize the lack of leadership of City Council members, including, White-Boyd, and stand up for change.

This is clearly a double standard of the City Council members. While their actions in the City are politically motivated, they claim that Priddy’s comment was political. White-Boyd has one ally – councilman Peter Volosin sided with her as he agreed that the comment was indeed political.

However, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission has not been able to improve the safety situation in the City as people have witnessed nothing but increasing violence and murders in Roanoke. There is nothing more than promises from the Council members.

Now, whether Priddy is politically motivated or not, his comment might have a base since he knows that the rest of the City Council members’ are willing to play the political game. However, since both White-Boyd and Priddy are seeking the nomination of the Democrat Party to run for 4th District State Senate, pointing each other’s dirty games out should be evidence against whoever wins.

After all, given the state of Roanoke City – especially as regards public safety – we must remember and not let either White-Boyd or Priddy take 4th District State Senate seat in the upcoming election.