Forest Service to Temporarily Close Section of Appalachian Trail

For public and hiker safety, sections of the Appalachian Trail within 150 feet of the current Craig Creek bridge location will be closed on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 7 am to 5 pm.

This trail closure will occur for the safety of hikers while Forest Service staff work with large equipment to dismantle and remove the bridge. The footbridge, which crosses Craig Creek into the Brush Mountain Wilderness in Craig County, Va., was closed on March 29, 2023 for structural integrity concerns. Hikers will not be able to pass through the work area during the time of deconstruction and should utilize the following reroutes:

For hikers heading northbound on the Appalachian Trail (A.T.): At the Craig Creek Rd/VA 621 road crossing, take a left and follow Craig Creek Rd for approximately 3.3. miles to the intersection with Miller Cove Rd/VA 620. Turn right and follow Miller Cove Rd for approximately 1.2 miles to the A.T. crossing. Turn left off the road and follow the A.T., where it continues north across Trout Creek via a footbridge.

For hikers heading southbound on the A.T.: At the Miller Cove/VA 620 road crossing, take a right and follow Miller Cove Rd for approximately 1.2 miles to the intersection with Craig Creek Rd/VA 621. Turn left and follow Craig Creek Rd for approximately 3.3 miles to the A.T. crossing (look for a small dirt lot on the right side of the road). Turn right off the road and follow the A.T. south toward Niday Shelter.

For more information about the Appalachian Trail and hiking, visit www.appalachiantrail.org

For further inquiries, contact the Eastern Divide Ranger District, 540-552-4641.