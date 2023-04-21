Explore Cambridge Surroundings By Car

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word “Cambridge”? Well, probably a university. Indeed, the most famous place is an old university filled with history. However, besides it, there are enough wonderful places that are worth visiting.

Cambridge attracts its stunning architecture and idyllic countryside. In the university town, there is no shortage of places to go and things to see. But we propose to consider the surroundings of Cambridge.

In this article, we will explore some of the best places to visit around Cambridge by car.

Wimpole Estate

Wimpole Estate is a huge estate spread over thousands of acres. It is surrounded by a picturesque park, garden, and farm. After a short drive by rental car from Cambridge, you will find yourself in an old place where both adults and children will be interested and entertained.

You can see the farms of past centuries with rare breeds of horses. This is a great place to feel the spirit of an old mansion, as well as get away from the bustle of the city and reunite with nature.

Besides enjoying the beauty outside and admiring the charming flowers in the garden, you should certainly go inside the antique mansion and explore the rooms and corridors. You will be impressed.

The Imperial War Museum Duxford

The Aviation Museum is located not too far from Cambridge. The museum is famous far beyond Duxford. Although this place is not dedicated to fun events, it has a direct connection to history. And history, in its turn, should be studied in order not to repeat the mistakes of the past. There are more than 200 aircraft here, including Spitfires, Concordes, and B-52 Stratofortresses. The museum also has a collection of military equipment, tanks, and artillery. Come with the whole family to learn about the history of past centuries, as well as spend time with children for educational purposes. Visitors can take tours of the museum, watch live demonstrations, and attend special events throughout the year. This is a great place for aviation enthusiasts, history buffs, and families.

Anglesey Abbey

It would be a crime not to mention the Abbey and territory of Anglesey in this article. After all, this attraction is on the list of the most famous possessions of the National Fund. In the past, it was a former 13th-century Augustinian monastery. In this remote place, a small community of monks led their quiet life of prayer and meditation until the monastery was dissolved by Henry VIII in 1536. The ruins of the monastery are part of the current house, built in the 17th century.

While visiting the Abbey, you will have the opportunity to visit the Queen Mother’s bedroom, as well as the bed and bathroom of Lord Fairhaven. Outside the mansion, you will notice the huge garden, one of the finest in the country. One of the best collections of garden sculptures is also presented in this unique place. In addition, after long walks, you will be welcomed to a restaurant and a souvenir shop. Lovers of reading will definitely find something interesting in the bookstore.

Ely Cathedral

Only a short drive from Cambridge lies the majestic mediaeval cathedral known as Ely Cathedral. One of the best examples of Gothic architecture in the region. The cathedral was built in the 11th century. The stunning stained glass windows of the cathedral can be explored by visitors. Besides it, the tower is at guests’ disposal for exploring the amazing views of the surrounding area. Or maybe you want to take part in one of the various performances and events that take place there throughout the year?

The Norfolk Broads

In addition to the historical sights of the gardens, you can easily find a place to relax near the water. The Norfolk Broads are a network of rivers and lakes north of Cambridge. If you like boating, then you are in the right place!

You can rent a boat and go on a magical and beautiful journey. If you are lucky, you will see not only picturesque views, but also wildlife. After all, it is diverse here with the presence of rare species. Along the way, it’s a good idea to stop at a few villages.

In conclusion, the town of Cambridge is not limited to the university. We have taken a look at some of the significant places worth visiting. You can travel around Cambridge on your own or with your family and find a fun activity or an educational and historical one.