Safe Medication Disposal – Drug Take Back Day

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, will be a participating location for drop off of unwanted/unused medications on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Sherriff’s Office asks that the public bring their medications to their drug drop box located at 340 Campbell Ave. Deputies will be on site in the Administrative Office to assist from 10:00AM – 2:00PM.

If you are unable to come to their office on Saturday or the service is not currently needed, they have two drug boxes in their department that are available every day. They also have boxes located in the lobby of the Detention processing center located at 324 Campbell Ave. This box is accessible 24 hours a day. The second drop box is located in the Administrative Office located at 340 Campbell Ave and is accessible from 8:00AM4:30PM Monday-Friday.

Please note as provided by DEA guidelines “All solid dosage pharmaceutical product and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. Also note, Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.”

This is one of many ways, Sheriff Hash and the Sheriff’s Office is committed to giving back to our community.