Historical Society Sponsors Bus Trip To 1800s Nelson County Home

The Historical Society of Western Virginia (HSWV) is sponsoring a bus trip May 18 to Pharsalia, an 1814 home in the Tye River section of Nelson County, VA. The home was built by Major Thomas Massie for his son William as a wedding present.

At its height, Pharsalia’s working farm was part of a family-owned tract of 10,000-plus acres. Crops and products produced included wheat, hops, tobacco, potatoes, apples, cranberries, smoked and cured bacon and hams. Today, the property is a destination for customized tours of the home and grounds preserved by present-day descendants of the original owners as a working farm and private home. A flower farm is part of the operation and visits are by appointment.

Registration for this day trip includes roundtrip travel, tours of the historic house and outbuildings, and a boxed lunch on the grounds. The bus departs at 8:30 a.m., and costs is $110 for non-members and $95 for members.

Learn more about Pharsalia here: https://www.pharsaliaevents.com

To register for the trip, visit: https://historical-society-of-western-virginia.mybigcommerce.com/events/pharsalia-day-trip/