Poll: Gov. Youngkin’s Approval Hits All-Time High

Gov. Youngkin donates quarterly salary to Petersburg non-profit
Gov. Youngkin donates quarterly salary to Petersburg non-profit "Pathways" (photo/Gov. Youngkin's Twitter page)

According to the polling site morningconsult.com, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) has seen his approval rating hit an all-time high. Youngkin, along with his GOP ticket-mates Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares for attorney general, all won election in November 2021 with margins of victory between 1-2% over their Democrat opponents. Still, those narrow margins were significant since Democrats had occupied those three statewide seats for the preceding eight years.

Since taking office in January 2022, Youngkin has seen his approval numbers climb slowly but surely.

Morning Consult has these figures:

Approve/Disapprove:

Jan ’22: 51/35 (net +16)

Apr ’22: 53/35 (net +18)

Dec’ 22: 55/34 (net +21)

APRIL 23: 56/32 (NET +24)

Youngkin’s climbing approval is all the more remarkable when one considers that much of the media coverage in the Old Dominion has been less than supportive of the governor.

–Scott Dreyer

FRED FIRST: Earth Day 2070 – Leopold’s Land Ethic As If Earth Mattered
Roanoke Parks and Recreation Awarded for River’s Edge Park Athletic Fields 

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

