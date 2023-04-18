SCOTT DREYER: 12 Great Reasons To Pay Your Taxes By Today

In normal years, the IRS tax deadline is April 15, but in case you haven’t noticed, 2023 is no normal year! Since April 15 fell on a Saturday and April 17 is Emancipation Day in Washington DC, the IRS extended its deadline to today (April 18th.) Yoo-hoo!
In order to help you feel good about “paying your fair share,” The Roanoke Star has compiled this handy list to outline some of the critical services that the federal government needs your hard-earned money to provide.
- Thanks to the decades-long, bipartisan efforts of both Republicans and Democrats in Washington, the federal government has reached the historic achievement of being $31.6 trillion in the hole. To celebrate THAT accomplishment, the US Treasury paid $213 billion in interest in the last 3 months of 2022. As the national debt and interest rates go up, that number will continue to balloon. Now, it’s clearly your patriotic duty to help pay that interest!
- The FBI needs to track some parents who have been getting way too uppity by speaking-out at school board meetings and having the audacity to claim that raising their kids is their responsibility. Some nerve! Who do these parents think they are?!
- The FBI also needs money to infiltrate and spy on houses of worship to make sure the messages preached are what the government wants them to preach. We can’t let people take all that “freedom of religion” stuff in the Constitution too seriously . . .
- The State Department, which is tasked with fostering healthy relationships with other countries, needs to keep sending drag queens to perform for children in Ecuador.
- We also need funds to pay for healthcare for immigrants who are in the US illegally. If you’re a US citizen struggling to pay for your own healthcare and this seems unfair that no one is paying your bills, try skipping meals, rent or utilities for a month to make ends meet. At The Roanoke Star, we want to be helpful and give you “all the news you can surely use.”
- It also cost the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) a lot to target and raid the home of a former president in order to try to destroy his career so he can never challenge the status quo and party in power again. Nothing screams “Banana Republic” like using state power to crush the opposition, but it doesn’t come cheap.
- Even though they bristled at Twitter labeling them “public-funded media,” National Public Radio (NPR) is, surprise surprise, both “National” and “Public” and they get taxpayer funds.
- We can’t allow ourselves to get sidetracked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China threatening its neighbors, or other such distractions. The biggest national security threatening the US today is, next to climate change, a revival of the Confederacy. That’s why we need to go to the expense and effort to rename places like Fort Lee, Fort Bragg, Fort Hood, etc. Reports that the Civil War is actually over and that Lee surrendered to Grant at Appomattox in 1865 may be Russian misinformation.
- The Department of Transportation (DOT) needs to educate the public about the evils of “racist roads” and how they need to be rebuilt.
- Title IX, which began defending women’s sports in 1972, will require considerable funds and efforts for the Education Department to dismantle.
- Plus, think how much money it will take to hire and train the 87,000 new IRS agents that Virginia’s senators Mark Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D) voted for. It’s hard to find good help nowadays!
- Last but not least, if you don’t pay your taxes, you may face fines, seizures, or prison. So, practice your patriotism early and often and pay those taxes on time!
–Scott Dreyer