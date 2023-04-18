SCOTT DREYER: 12 Great Reasons To Pay Your Taxes By Today

In normal years, the IRS tax deadline is April 15, but in case you haven’t noticed, 2023 is no normal year! Since April 15 fell on a Saturday and April 17 is Emancipation Day in Washington DC, the IRS extended its deadline to today (April 18th.) Yoo-hoo!

In order to help you feel good about “paying your fair share,” The Roanoke Star has compiled this handy list to outline some of the critical services that the federal government needs your hard-earned money to provide.

–Scott Dreyer