Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Installs New PET Scan Technology

0

This month, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital installed the latest in PET Scan technology: the Siemen’s Vision 600. This is the hospital’s second PET scanner.

This state-of-the-art technology will improve timely access for patients, especially those with oncologic or cardiac concerns.

“This scanner accelerates our trajectory toward providing world-class care, close to home and deepens our commitment to research by advancing our work in the growing field of theranostics,” said Nancy Howell Agee, Carilion President and CEO, at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 13.

Theranostics is a cutting-edge and growing field of treatment. In addition to treatments Carilion already offers with neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer, this scanner will provide new, targeted tracers directed toward specific cancers.

The new scanner also allows Interventional Radiology to perform image-guided biopsies and ablations. In the future, neurosurgeons will be able to perform PET-guided brain tumor ablations and PET-guided biopsies.

Additionally, the new scanner provides contrast-enhanced PET/CT, allowing focus on lesion detection for lung cancers and head and neck tumors. Lastly, new uses of PET scanners are emerging beyond oncology in the treatment of rheumatic disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

“This is just the latest example of our commitment to assuring our extraordinary, talented physicians and staff have the tools they need to deliver sophisticated, cutting-edge care in our region,” said Agee. “We are honored and proud to serve our communities.”

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

