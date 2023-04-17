HomeArts / Events Etc.
BrightView Celebrates One Year of Providing Outpatient Addiction Treatment

0
A picture from Brightview's grand opening 1 year ago.

BrightView’s addiction treatment center is celebrating one year of providing effective outpatient addiction treatment. The event will take place on April 20, 2023, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with presentation at 11:30 am at 1345 Plantation Road in Roanoke.

Highlights of the celebration include presenting awards to patients who have successfully maintained sobriety. The patients will be onsite during the event and available for interviews.

BrightView’s Roanoke center outreach director Thomas Fraticelli will also present awards to recognize community partners that made contributions to those in the fight against substance abuse disorder (SUD). These partners include:

  • Lewis Gale Medical Center
  • Roanoke City DSS
  • Blue Ridge Behavioral Health
  • Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office
  • Anderson & Associates
  • Bradley Free Clinic
  • The Least of These Ministries (TLOT)
  • Total Action for Progress (TAP)

In the last year, BrightView has helped 484 area residents work towards recovery through 1,926 hours of medical treatment and approximately 2,207 hours of counseling and therapy.

Thomas Fraticelli, BrightView’s Roanoke Outreach Director, will be on hand to discuss a wide range of issues, including:

  • The deadly new drug in Roanoke.  “Tranq,” is the street name for xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that is showing up in fentanyl, heroin, and on its own.  Drugs cut with tranq are deadly as Narcan doesn’t work so it is now even more urgent for those struggling with addiction to get help.  Between 2021 and 2022, tranq-positive overdose deaths increased by 1,127% in the South according to the DEA.
  • How to reduce substance use disorder in Roanoke
  • What is “effective” Addiction Treatment?
  • What patients think is crucial to successful recovery

Founded in 2015, BrightView provides comprehensive, evidence-based outpatient addiction treatment to thousands of patients in recovery from substance use disorder throughout Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware, Arizona, and North Carolina.    To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.com.

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

