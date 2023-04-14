Registration Now Open For Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo

Officials from the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) have announced that sponsorship and exhibitor registration is now open for the 19th Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo. The Expo will take place on Friday, May 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Erin Stanley, SMLRCC Membership Director and Events Manager, said the event will take place for the third consecutive year in the gymnasium at EastLake Community Church in Moneta.

Stanley said the church’s expansive indoor gymnasium is an ideal space for the Expo as it offers ample room for the expected 100-plus participating businesses and eliminates concerns about inclement weather.

“The Expo is an ideal way for area businesses to showcase their products and services to the general public,” Stanley said, expressing excitement about connecting local businesses with residents in the Smith Mountain Lake region.

The Expo is free and open to the public, presenting an opportunity for residents and visitors to engage with Smith Mountain Lake-area business professionals. Stanley said exhibitors will be eager to provide information on their products and services, answer questions, offer demonstrations, and provide literature and other materials.

Various industries are expected to participate in the Expo, such as medical, health and wellness, media, home and garden, financial, real estate, hospitality, travel, home services, and construction. A number of clubs and civic organizations will also be present.

Stanley explained that sponsorships are available at different levels, providing prime booth space, signage and other recognition. Applications for sponsors and exhibitors are available online at visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-business-expo. Those interested may also contact Stanley at 540-721-1203 or [email protected]