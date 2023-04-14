HomeNews
Nighttime Lane and Ramp Closures Scheduled for I-81 Near Salem

Weather permitting, drivers should expect nighttime Interstate 81 lane and ramp closures next week in Salem due to pavement repairs as part of the widening project between mile markers 137 and 141.

Lane closures may be in place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and ramps may be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Closures are tentatively scheduled as follows:

  • On Tuesday, April 18, at exit 137, the on-ramp from Wildwood Road onto southbound I-81 and the right lane of southbound I-81 will be closed.
  • On Wednesday, April 19, at exit 137, the off-ramp from southbound I-81 onto Wildwood Road and the right lane of southbound I-81 will be closed.
  • On Thursday, April 20, at exit 140, the on-ramp from Route 311 onto northbound I-81 and the right lane of northbound I-81 between mile markers 138 and 140 will be closed.

To get updates on these ramp and lane closures, visit www.511Virginia.org.

