HomeColumnists
Columnists

SCOT BELLAVIA: Quitting a Book

0

I used to think it was virtuous to finish every book I started. You know the advice: “Always finish what you start.” This was before I learned we don’t retain most of what we read. I’ve since seen a higher virtue in quitting a book.

Quitting a book keeps reading for fun, well – fun. Since I became okay with abandoning a book, I’ve read more worthwhile literature, which makes me want to read more.

A big reason I read is to be a better writer. If I’m reading good books, I’ll improve. Better to see something done well than to attempt the opposite of something done poorly.

Though we don’t remember a lot of what we read, stuff sticks. I’ve found it hard to erase certain scenes—even in books I quit—from my mind. Quitting a book saves me memory space for valuable content.

On that note, almost every book I’ve quit was because of its gratuitous sexual content. You may infer whatever about me, my community, or my upbringing from that fact. You may be correct. Still, it’s alarming what remains on the shelves of our libraries when their neighbors are getting cancelled or burned because they don’t agree with someone’s sense of political correctness or felt experience.

Maybe you’ve been quitting books for longer than I’ve been reading through them. Maybe it’s now novel to you that you can abandon certain novels. Maybe you still consider it more noble to finish the books you start. The fact remains that we’re in control of what we put in front of our faces that goes into our brains. This is an awesome power we should handle responsibly.

– Scot Bellavia

Previous article
Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing Announces Summer Adventure Camp
Next article
Rev. McCracken To Challenge Martha Hooker For Roanoke Co. Glenvar Board Seat

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

5 Tax Implications to Know Before Buying Real Estate in Virginia

Business 0
You have been working for many years and are...

Rev. McCracken To Challenge Martha Hooker For Roanoke Co. Glenvar Board Seat

News 0
As Roanoke County follows the pattern of most of...

Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing Announces Summer Adventure Camp

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing has announced its 2023...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.