Salem Museum to Offer Earth Day Program,”Foraging for Edible Weeds”

Historian Peggy Shifflett grew up in the Appalachian hamlet of Hopkins Gap, Virginia, learning survival skills from the mountain women in her family and community. On Saturday, April 22, at 10 am at the Salem Museum, Dr. Shifflett will describe the wild, edible weeds that can be found in this area. After her talk, she will lead participants outside to forage for these plants on the Museum’s grounds.

Dr. Shifflett’s Earth Day presentation is sponsored by the Roanoke Chapter of the Association of American University Women (AAUW) and is free and open to the public.

She earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Madison College (now James Madison University). She earned a PhD from Texas A&M University. She retired from teaching as a professor of sociology at Radford University.

Dr. Shifflett is the author of The Red Flannel Rag, On the Way to Toe Town, The Living Room Bed, and Mom’s Family Pie. She is currently working on her fifth book, Mountain Women Live On: Palos, Virginia.