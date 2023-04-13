2nd Saturdays Free at The Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums

The Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums will offer free admission to visitors from seven counties and two cities on the second Saturday of every month beginning May 13. The program covers Craig, Botetourt, Roanoke, Bedford, Montgomery, Franklin, and Floyd counties, as well as the cities of Roanoke and Salem. It continues through October 2023.

The museums’ Local Days is part of a larger initiative to provide greater access to the Roanoke region’s history, art, and material cultures. In addition to free admission, free in-museum activity packets will be available for youngsters and families. Packets include art activities and a scavenger hunt. Also, new interactive experiences are found throughout the museum.

Free dates, in addition to May 13, are June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14. More information can be found at the museum’s website www.roanokehistorymuseum.org. The History and Link museums are housed in an historic train passenger station across from Hotel Roanoke. The museums are operated by the Historical Society of Western Virginia and are Center in the Square partners.

EBT recipients get half-price museum admission year-round

The Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums have become members of Museums for All, an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The country-wide program offers persons receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits an admission price of $3 per adult (up to four people). Under 17 get in free with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 850 museums across the country. More information can be found at the museum’s website www.roanokehistorymuseum.org, or by calling 540-982-5465. The History and Link museums are housed in an historic train passenger station across from Hotel Roanoke. The museums are operated by the Historical Society of Western Virginia and are open Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 am – 4:30 pm.