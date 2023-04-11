2022 Record High Year for Virginia’s Agricultural and Forestry Exports

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a record value for Virginia’s agricultural and forestry exports as he unveiled the 2022 export data at the Virginia Inland Port facility in Richmond.

Newly released data by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) values Virginia’s 2022 agricultural and forestry exports at more than $5.1 billion dollars. The 2022 export total eclipses the previous record set in 2021 by 25%, which totaled more than $4 billion.

“I am excited to announce the 2022 agriculture and forestry export data, as it is a clear indication of the strength of the Commonwealth’s first and third largest private industries,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The 2022 export data provides a tremendous foundation to work from as I prepare to embark on my first international trade mission.”

Governor Youngkin recently announced plans to lead the Virginia delegation in visiting Tapei City, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea in April. Taiwan and Japan are two of Virginia’s top export destinations.

“These export numbers speak to the high quality and value of Virginia products and the success of our agricultural and forestry producers to establish fruitful international commercial relationships,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Virginia producers also benefit from the strategic advantage of the Commonwealth’s premier transportation system, which is anchored by the Port of Virginia.”

Virginia’s top agricultural and forestry exports in 2022 were soybeans at over $2.3 billion, animal products at over $960 million, tobacco at $215 million, wood products earned more than $509 million, and beer exports totaled over $145 million. One of the largest increases of 2022 were wood pellets which increased 1,379% versus the yearly average. This was likely driven by increased demand in Europe and Asia. All categories related to soybeans showed increases and tobacco exports remained strong with most exports going to Asia.

The VDACS Office of International Marketing assists Virginia’s agricultural, food and forest product producers assess market potential, understand international regulations, identify buyers and learn about product-specific export programs and marketing events. In addition, the office promotes Virginia agricultural commodities, wood products, seafood and specialty food and beverage items through a global network of trade representatives.

Click here for other facts and figures of Virginia agriculture.