5 Ways to Boost Your Nursing Career

Whether you are a veteran nurse, considering a nursing career, or studying to be a nurse, it is critical to advance in your profession. Advancing your nursing career increases job satisfaction, opens doors to more job opportunities, and improves earning potential. Read on for five ways to boost your nursing career, supplement your resume, and make the most of your profession.

1. Further your education

While returning to school may seem like a huge commitment, it can make a significant difference in your nursing career, especially if you are eyeing nursing administration, APRN, or educator positions. The more education you have, the higher the chances of getting promotions. Some posts even require candidates to have a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) to qualify. Check out online graduate nursing school programs and enroll to improve your knowledge and skills and get the necessary credentials and tools to take on new roles and challenges.

2. Consider specializing

Nursing is one of the few professions that allow professionals to change their areas of specialization throughout their careers. Consider specializing to increase your level of expertise. This allows you to apply for and win niche positions, enabling you to earn a higher income, especially when your skills are in demand. Be sure to identify an area of high demand and get a specialization certificate through a reliable and reputable organization to advance your career. Below are the types of clinical specialization for registered nurses:

Dialysis (CDN)

Pediatric critical care (CCRN)

Progressive care (PCCN)

Gastroenterology (CGRN)

Adult critical care (CCRN)

Cardiac surgery (CSC)

Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP)

Perioperative Nurse (Surgical/OR Nurse)

Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)

3. Find a mentor

Advancing your nursing career entails more than furthering your education and getting specialization certificates. You also need to familiarize yourself with softer skills associated with developing others, problem-solving, effective communication, and leadership, especially when eyeing administration roles, and this is where a mentor comes in.

A mentor can guide you through various leadership scenarios, enabling you to grow your skills. Mentors can also help you navigate career possibilities and offer the support you need throughout your profession. Be sure to identify successful and experienced individuals within your profession, hang out with them, and ask for career guidance and advice.

4. Network

Networking is one of the most effective ways to advance your nursing career. Not only does it enable you to meet passionate and dedicated registered nurses who challenge you to advance your career. Networking also provides access to the latest practices, techniques, and advancements in your field, not to mention increasing your chances of landing new job opportunities. You could join professional nursing organizations, create a LinkedIn account, attend conferences, and connect with your schoolmates and former colleagues to network.

5. Volunteer

Volunteering is an excellent way to cultivate your skills and abilities and meet new people, enabling you to broaden your network. It also shows your willingness and interest to get involved, which can come in handy during promotions as you stand out from the competition.

Endnote

Advancing is the most effective way to get the most out of your nursing career. Be sure to further your education, specialize, find a mentor, and network to boost your nursing career.