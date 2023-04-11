35th Smith Mountain Lake Cleanup Days Scheduled For May

Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake, SML’s annual cleanup initiative, will take place throughout the month of May with organized events scheduled for May 6, May 13 and May 20 at various locations around the lake.

Neighborhood groups, businesses, families, civic organizations and others are invited to participate in any of the organized events or plan their own Take Pride cleanup anytime in May.

“This setup allows lake residents and visitors who want to participate in one of SML’s most important events a number of convenient options,” said Kristina Sage, executive director of the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC), which has organized the event since 1988 in conjunction with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) and the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA).

Pre-registration is required by May 2 for participants to receive free gloves, orange trash bags and a commemorative tote bag at the SMLA office, as well as participate in a post-event celebration at Mango’s Bar & Grill on May 24.

Sage added, “Anyone can participate in one of the events we’ve organized for the first three Saturdays in May. Friends, neighbors, non-profits, churches and others may opt to organize their own events on the date of their choice. That can be as simple as one individual cleaning up on the water or shoreline any time throughout the month of May. We just ask that people pre-register so we can track the amount of debris collected for our annual report.”

For the three scheduled dates, dumpsters will be available for disposal of debris collected on the water. Sage noted the locations are subject to change and participants should check TakePrideSML.com for the latest information.

May 6

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina (B10-A)

W.E. Skelton 4-H Center (B40)

May 13

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

David & Steve Byrd Boat Ramp (1252 Water Wheel Drive) (R28)

Gills Creek Marina (G2)

Magnum Point Marina (C3)

May 20

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bay Rock Marina (R87)

Pleasure Point Ramp (R52)

Walnut Run (R50)

Volunteers may register for Take Pride in SML by filling out the online form at TakePrideSML.com. Representatives also will be signing up participants at the Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo, which will take place on May 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at EastLake Community Church.

In addition, businesses and larger groups that organize their own on-the-water cleanup event may apply for reimbursement of up to $400 for costs incurred for dumpster and landfill fees. The reimbursement form is available online at TakePrideSML.com and the deadline to apply is May 3.