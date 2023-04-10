HomeBusiness
VA Department of Veterans Services / VWCC to Host Veteran-Employer Resource Fair

Military veterans, transitioning service members and their family members interested in employment opportunities are invited and encouraged to attend the Veteran-Employer Connection & Military Family Resource Fair, Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Western Community College (VWCC).

Co-hosted by VWCC and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program, the Resource Fair will held in Room 208 in VWCC’s Center for Science and Health Professions, 3094 Colonial Avenue, SW, Roanoke, Va. 24015. There is no cost to attend the Resource Fair, but pre-registration is encouraged.

“This Resource Fair is a great way for our military and veteran community in Southwestern Virginia to network with many of our Virginia Values Veterans (V3) partner employers and other state and federal resources to enhance their careers in the civilian world,” said Meagan Altizer, V3 Membership Manager for Southwest Virginia.  “Also onsite will be DVS Veteran Service Representatives from our benefits and family services staffs. Bottom line, the personal contacts and other information available at the Fair will be invaluable. So, all veterans should plan to attend.”

For more information and to register to attend the Veteran-Employer Connection & Military Family Resource Fair, go to  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-employer-connection-military-family-resource-fair-tickets-558184915107.

Virginia Western Invites K-8 Students and Families to STEM Day – Sat, April 15
Congress Subpoenas FBI Director Over Targeting of Virginia Churches

