Advancement Foundation Announces First VA Innovation Accelerator 

The Advancement Foundation is hosting a community event at the Virginia Innovation Accelerator on April 22nd to educate, excite and ignite the desire for Agri-business, Recycling, Sustainability, Small Business Growth, and Community Development in Rockbridge County and the surrounding area.

The Agri-Culture Expo will start at 10am and end at 3pm and will feature: Local businesses, food trucks, live music, local vendors, clubs and organizations, sponsors, local beer & wine for purchase, tours of the VIA facility, educational workshops, hands-on kids activities, and an innovation garden.

https://theadvancementfoundation.org/taf–via–expo–2023