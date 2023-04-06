Service Becomes Front and Center for VA Tech Student

Matthew Wells anticipated it would be an uneventful weekend when he headed to drill with his unit in the Virginia National Guard in September 2021. He was caught off guard when he arrived at the convention center in Richmond, and those in charge began a briefing.

That’s when he understood the reality of the situation. Wells and his unit were being deployed to Iraq for air defense operations called Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar with the U.S. Army.

Just like that, his focus shifted from being a Virginia Tech student in the School of Communication to preparing for deployment overseas as a U.S. soldier.

Wells took off from classes in spring 2021 to enlist in the Virginia National Guard and begin training. He returned to classes in fall 2021 and maintained his status in the National Guard before his surprise deployment.

“I called my parents and was like, ‘Well, you know how I had drill? I’m actually getting deployed,’” said Wells, who was a junior at Virginia Tech at the time. “I was enrolled in classes here at Virginia Tech. We were leaving two days after Thanksgiving break. I had to get all of my classes done two weeks early. I had to do all my finals and any extra work I needed to do early. It was a big scramble to get everything in order.”

Nevertheless, Wells made it happen. He coordinated with Jared Woolly, his advisor and instructor in the School of Communication, to make sure he tied up all loose ends.

“That Matthew stepped away from his studies to serve his country is certainly admirable,” Woolly said. “But the preparations he took before his deployment, his keeping in touch as his deployment came to an end, and the detail with which he planned to resume his studies serves as a model for all students who take time away for any reason.”

In early December 2021, Wells left for training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for three months before flying halfway across the world to the Middle East, becoming a rarity as a current student leaving for deployment.

Wells performed air defense with the C-RAM weapon system, shooting down incoming projectiles, mainly the drones that have become a priority in warfare because of how cheap and accessible they are. While working the 12-hour night shift, Wells and his unit would spend long hours monitoring a computer and making sure the system was ready should the guns be needed for an engagement.

“I’ve always wanted to serve and help people,” Wells said. “That’s actually one of the nice things about my job overseas. It was ensuring the security and safety of everyone on that post. Where I was stationed, we had a lot of important diplomatic figures. We had just a variety of state department and other people on that base. Our entire job was to ensure the safety of them. That was very humbling knowing we had a good purpose.”