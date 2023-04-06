D.C. Crime is VA Crime; Miyares Urges D.C. Leaders to Take Meaningful Action

General Jason Miyares has sent a letter to Washington, D.C. Mayor Bowser and the D.C. City Council regarding their inability and refusal to enforce their public safety laws and address their crime spike. This silence puts their residents and Virginians in danger.

The letter is a direct response to the tragic murder of Christy Bautista over the weekend. Bautista was visiting D.C. from Harrisonburg for a concert, when she was murdered in her hotel room.

“Washington, D.C., is dealing with a crime explosion. Actions speak louder than words – and the only actionable items taken by Washington D.C. leadership have been ways to lessen criminal penalties, further fostering an environment for criminal activity. There is no deterrent for illegal behavior in Washington, D.C., as these repeat offenders know they will either not be charged or let back on the streets in no time,” Miyares wrote in the letter.

Read the full letter HERE.