22nd Annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival To be Held at Green Hill Park

The 22nd Annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival will take place on Saturday, April 15 at Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park from 10 AM to 4 PM. Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled day of kite flying, kite demonstrations, kite contest and showcase, food vendors, craft and merchandise vendors and craft activities. This free event is sure to make memories for all ages.

Kite demonstrations will once again be provided by the Richmond Air Force Kite Club who will be out and about in full swing throughout the day.

To add to the excitement there will be FREE kites, compliments of Anthem HealthKeepers while supplies last. Thanks to the generosity of Friends of the Blue Ridge, there will also be FREE kid’s T-shirts while supplies last. T-shirts and kites are limited to one per child and you must be present at the event to receive one. Special thanks to DS Smith, who is the Green Team sponsor for Kite Festival 2023.

This year’s Kite Contest and Showcase brought is presented by Va811. Categories include 50-yard dash, oldest and youngest fliers, most unusual kite and biggest and smallest kite.

Visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/Kite to get the full details, as well as an application form. Participants can also sign up on-site the day of Kite Festival.