Watch vs. Warning: What to Know Before Severe Storms

Region 3 Officials Urge Residents to Be Prepared Ahead of Spring Severe Weather

pring time can often bring tumultuous storms like parts of the region saw this past weekend. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Delaware and Pennsylvania. NWS often issues watches and warnings to alert residents of severe weather and when to seek shelter. So, what is the difference and how should you prepare?

Severe Thunderstorm Watch vs. Warning:

The NWS issues a Severe Thunderstorm Watch when the atmosphere is favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. Watch the sky and stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio or television for information.

The NWS issues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning when severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property to those in the path of the storm.

Tornado Watch vs. Warning:

The NWS issues a Tornado Watch when weather conditions in an area indicate an increased risk for severe weather that may be capable of producing a tornado.

The NWS issues a Tornado Warning when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. A warning means you should take shelter immediately.

Prepare Before the Storm Hits:

During severe weather, remain alert, keep your cell phone charged and take steps to prepare now to potentially save lives and protect property when severe weather strikes.