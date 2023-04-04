ValleyStar RISE Foundation Announces Golf Tournament to Support Children’s Miracle Network

The ValleyStar RISE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ValleyStar Credit Union, will host a golf tournament on May 11, 2023, at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville, Virginia.

All funds raised at the golf tournament will support the purchase of life-saving medical equipment at Carilion Children’s Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. Each year, the hospital treats more than 40,000 children from 40 counties in Virginia and neighboring states.

“We are humbled and thrilled to see the community support we continue to get each year through sponsorships and team participation,” said Rachael Williams, President of the ValleyStar RISE Foundation. “We are currently accepting sponsorships, teams and donations and would love to spend another beautiful day on the golf course with our business partners, friends and neighbors. We would love to have you.”

Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the ValleyStar RISE Foundation was formed in 2019 and recently received its 501c3 designation in January 2022. The foundation strives to bridge gaps in mental and physical health, and educational opportunities by providing funding as well as volunteer opportunities for ValleyStar Credit Union’s team and board members to happily give their time and talent to support good work in the community.

For more information, visit valleystar.org/golf.