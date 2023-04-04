Former Virginia Tech / NFL Standout Seeks to Become Big Hitter in Different Sport

After a decade spent legally hitting humans with as much viciousness as possible, James Anderson has transitioned to hitting a certain object with just as much ferocity.

Anderson ’05, a former Virginia Tech linebacker who spent 10 seasons in the NFL with four teams, has traded in his cleats for golf spikes, his helmet and shoulder pads for a driver, and the violent world of football for the sophisticated world of golf.

A little more than a year ago, Anderson, who graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in studio art and a master’s degree in education, embarked on a career as a long drive competitor. To those unfamiliar with golf and with long drive competitions, the rules are simple: use a United States Golf Association-approved driver, swing as hard as possible, and try to hit a golf ball as far as possible while – and here’s the difficult part – also landing it within a grid roughly 45 to 60 yards wide.

“When I was playing in the NFL, I didn’t realize I was retired yet,” Anderson said. “That usually happens to most guys, so I spent a year, maybe a year and a half, still training and working out [in Los Angeles], trying to figure out what was going on.

“I ended up moving to Fort Lauderdale initially and then down to Miami, and I end up playing golf here with Wes Patterson [a professional long drive competitor]. He currently is still one of the top 15 to 20 guys in the world of long drive. I hit a few balls, and he’s like, ‘Hey, bro, you know you drive the ball pretty well. You’ve got a good name, clean background, you played in the NFL. There aren’t any guys on the long drive tour that have your story. Why don’t you give it a shot? You can probably be competitive. You’re an athlete. You can figure it out.’ So that started my long drive journey.”

With his wife’s blessing, Anderson, who lives in Miami with his wife and two young daughters, began preparing for a career. He started in the weight room, saying that he spent six or seven months working on his body. Tight hips and shoulders from years of football training and several injuries over the years originally hindered him from making a full turn golf swing.

Once he got his body in condition, the Chesapeake, Virginia, native started working with Trevor Salzman, a noted swing instructor in Aventura, Florida, on his swing. He spent hours hitting balls during each practice session.

“Golf is one of those things where you need repetition,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to condition your body to do it.”

Anderson participated as an amateur in several Professional Long Drive Association events this past summer, and he finished in the top four in two of them. He said his longest drive was 390 yards.

Originally, Anderson wanted to win, but he quickly realized that his rookie season would be one of learning. He hopes the lessons learned translate into future success.