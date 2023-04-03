The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center suffered a major loss after the recent windstorm. One of the Center’s most important flight enclosures was destroyed when the recent high winds sent a tree toppling down onto it. Miraculously, the owl patient recovering in this building was not injured, however, the cost to replace a structure such as this is nearly $25,000.



The loss of this structure significantly impairs and limits the Center’s ability to rehab larger birds, especially raptors/birds of prey. According to Executive Director Chester Leaonard the storm couldn’t have come at a worse time as their busy season is already underway. The cost to replace the structure will nearly $25,000.