The loss of this structure significantly impairs and limits the Center’s ability to rehab larger birds, especially raptors/birds of prey. According to Executive Director Chester Leaonard the storm couldn’t have come at a worse time as their busy season is already underway. The cost to replace the structure will nearly $25,000.