Youngkins Tour Prince William County Detention Center / Donate Salary for Ministry

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin have donated his first-quarter salary to the Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, an organization dedicated to supplying faith-based resources for jails and prisons in the Commonwealth of Virginia and worldwide.

At the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, Governor Youngkin maintained his promise to donate his gubernatorial salary to organizations that strengthen Virginia communities.

“I pledged to serve without accepting a salary to support Virginians every way I can,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Good News Jail & Prison Ministry exemplifies the heart and Spirit of Virginia by providing hope, resources, and transformational opportunities for incarcerated Virginians. This administration continues to respect the law and those inside the criminal justice system with increased access to mental health services, best practices for trade skill acquisition and by maintaining excellence in the restoration of rights process, among other priorities.”

“On the eve of Second Chance Month, Glenn and I laud the life-changing mission of Good News Jail & Prison Ministry,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “We firmly believe that every Virginian deserves an opportunity to flourish and we are grateful for this opportunity to support great and Godly works.”

On Day One, the Youngkin Administration made a commitment to restore confidence and integrity to Virginia’s criminal justice system. Following the previous administration’s parole board scandals, Governor Youngkin has been committed to implementing parole board changes that provide increased information to victims and families and increase transparency.

Executive Order Three named five highly qualified individuals to the Parole Board, directed the Secretary of Public Safety to perform a programmatic review of the Parole Board’s procedures, and requested the Attorney General conduct a full investigation into the Board’s governing operations. As evidenced by the Parole Board Report in accordance with Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 3, the parole board has improved processes, transparency, and enhanced victims rights.

