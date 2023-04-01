SCOTT DREYER: No April Fools’ Prank–Pres. Biden Made Sick Jokes After Transgender Killed 6 In TN School Shooting

The violence in our culture is mind-numbing and shows what happens when a people turn their backs on God, order, and any sense of right and wrong.

We saw it again on March 27, with the horrific shooting at the Christian school in Nashville where 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs lost their lives. The adult victims were 61-year-old custodian Mike Hill, 60-year-old head of school Katherine Koonce, and 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak.

A US president has many roles to play: Chief executive. Commander-in-chief, Party leader. Top diplomat. Chief economist. Also, in times of tragedy, which can come at any time and in any magnitude, chief consoler.

In just the past two years, President Biden has displayed himself to be an utter failure at most of the above job descriptions. The ignominious withdrawal from Afghanistan threw away 20 years of progress and sacrifice within the span of a few months thus making it one of the most humiliating American disasters since Pearl Harbor and 9-11. Only the sycophantic media’s efforts to spin or ignore it have helped keep it off most people’s radar screens.

For all we know, how much of what the government and media throw at us daily is a distraction to keep our focus on truly important issues.

After the Nashville shootings, it seems President Biden hit a new low. In one, attempt to be a comedian went like this: “I’m Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding, I’m not.”

The remarks can be seen here, as posted on Twitter by African reporter Simon Ateba. (Sidenote: “Ateba recently had a verbal spat with White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP) where he, a black African, accused her, a black lesbian from the island of Martinique in the Caribbean, of ignoring not only his questions during White House briefings but also his emails asking her why she kept ignoring him. To see some of the white journalists get mad at Ateba and tell him to basically “be quiet, stop asking questions, know your place and stay seated in the back of the room” looked like Jim Crow come to life in 2023. But I digress.)

Trying to be fair, we must recognize some context from the president’s remarks. Germany’s Deutsche Welle explains some background here. President Biden actually was scheduled to address the Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Summit hosted at the White House. So, I guess his banter was supposedly his way to “warm up the crowd.” Still, since news had just broken about the shootings and he was going to talk about it, those jokes about his wife and ice cream seem incredibly tone-deaf at best and reprehensible at worst.

Because we believe in fairness and honesty at The Roanoke Star, here are the first 2:38 minutes of his remarks, with TV reporters cutting in and out some. Watch and you be the judge.

Excoriated for his mishandling of the moment to be a uniter and comforter, it seems President Biden learned nothing.

After the shooting, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) called on the administration to label the killings “hate crimes” targeting Christians. You can view Sen. Hawley’s comments here.

(Notably, I am unaware of Virginia’s Democrat Senators Mark Warner or Tim Kaine voicing any similar concerns. If they did, please tell me and I will post them here.)

A reporter outside the White House asked Biden if he agreed with that assessment and the president replied “I have no idea.” When the reporter stated Hawley’s claim, Biden responded “Well, I probably don’t then. No, I’m joking. No, I have no idea.”

Let that sink in. “No, I’m joking. No, I’m joking.”

That response is despicable.

As if that wasn’t enough, KJP at a White House press briefing made the claims that people having sex changes are “under attack.” Again, to be charitable, at the least this seems unbelievably tone-deaf, especially for the president’s official spokesperson and right after a horrific school shooting. At the worst, it can be interpreted as 1, an attempt to portray the murderer as some kind of “victim,” 2, a call to further violence, 3, a ploy to justify a mass shooting, and 4, a drive to divide our country even more than we already are.

KJP is the only person I’m aware of who mispronounced the word “Canada,” yet she confidently asserts shortly after a mass shooting she clearly understands the killer’s motives.

There is much about the shooter we don’t know. Clearly, anyone who would commit such a heinous act must be deeply troubled and tormented. And for those of us old enough to know, America wasn’t always this way. That’s why the 1999 Columbine shootings were so shocking. We weren’t used to it…back then. But now the mass shootings are becoming, tragically, common. In the case of the Nashville shooter, she had attended the school years before and in some social media had more recently presented herself with a male name and in male clothing. Disgruntled former student? Her gender dysphoria indicates a heartbreaking fundamental confusion at the very core of her being and identity.

As explained here, here, and here, moves that some brand as “attacks” are attempts to protect children from manipulation, sex trafficking, and making irreversible health decisions with lifelong consequences; respect parental rights; and observe basic biology.

Think back to 2020. While so many were worked into a frenzy over their hate for “Orange Man Bad” and their mortal fear of his “mean tweets,” what did the Democrats and media (two sides of the same coin basically) keep telling us?

“We need to elect Joe Biden to be the adult in the room. He will heal the nation and bring us all together.”

Honestly ask yourself: Two years in, has he?

We need to pray for our country, our leaders, those who are suffering from loss, and those who are lost and drifting in life. Family tensions and break-ups, “social” media with its endless toxicity and comparisons, economic problems, rootlessness, radical secularism, sick entertainment, dysfunctional schools, drugs,…our youths face so much, too much.

Is there someone in your circle of influence who needs your prayers, love, guidance and concern? Reach out. You may be the one to make the difference and prevent a tragedy.

