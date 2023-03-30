Virginia Commonwealth Games to Host Two Events In April

The Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University, organized by Virginia Amateur Sports (VAS) will host Unified Rugby on Sunday April 2nd at the Charlottesville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Field located at 1170 River Road.

The event will consist of several skills competitions and will conclude with small sided games played in teams of 3-4 players. The day will be led by the coaching team of the Charlottesville Cardinals Unified Rugby team and will have players of all abilities present! Athletes do not need any prior experience and are welcome to participate in as many or as few events as they would like. If they opt in to all events, they will rotate through several different stations. The day will start at 11am and will last for about 2-3 hours.

April will also feature a new sport for the 2023 VA Commonwealth Games – Spikeball. The tournament will take place April 15-16 at River City Sportsplex in Richmond, in partnership with USA Roundnet and SPIKEBALL.

Like with all VA Commonwealth Games events, Bronze, Silver and Gold medals will be awarded. Adding these competitions opens up more opportunities for athletes to be able to participate in the Games – either through the popular game of Spikeball or through learning about Adaptive Rugby and to learn about a sport they may not be familiar with. Registration is open for both of these sports as well as many other sports scheduled for the 2023 Games.

Visit CommonwealthGames.org for more information on Adaptive Rugby, Spikeball and to see the full list of sports.