NASA Grant to Fund Critical Research on Sea-level Rise in Virginia

The impacts that sea-level rise will have on landscapes is one of the looming environmental questions that Virginia will face in the coming decades.

Now, a grant from the NASA Land-Cover and Land-Use Change Program will fund a collaborative research project led by three professors in the College of Natural Resources and Environment to model how those impacts will be felt by coastal communities in Virginia and beyond.

“There are two questions that guide this project,” said Elizabeth Hunter, assistant professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation and assistant unit leader of the U.S. Geological Survey Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit. “The first is can we use satellite imagery to detect where landscape change is happening from sea-level rise? The second is what are landowners doing in response to those changes?”

From those two questions, Hunter, along with Fish and Wildlife Conservation Associate Professor Ashley Dayer and Professor Valerie Thomas of the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation, will create a predictive model that will help landowners, conservationists, and stakeholders better anticipate how humans and ecosystems might adapt to the specific challenges of sea-level rise.

The researchers wrote this three-year grant, which will fund a Ph.D. student and postdoctoral fellow, incorporating preliminary findings from a seed grant from Virginia Tech’s Center for Coastal Studies, where Hunter and Dayer are affiliate faculty members.

Salt marshes, satellites, and boots on the ground

The challenge of sea-level rise starts in the salt marshes: those brackish intertidal zones between land and open ocean. This ecosystem is a critical – and critically threatened – habitat for wildlife.

“Salt marshes are homes for numerous birds and aquatic species that are critical to maintaining both biodiversity and certain economies in the state,” said Hunter. “As sea levels rise, it is expected that those marshes will migrate toward upland habitats. Most of that land is privately owned, so how we can help anticipate and prepare for those changes will be important in the years to come.”

To get a better view of exactly how those salt marshes might migrate, Thomas will use satellite imagery to create a map of the changes that have been occurring along Virginia coastal marshes.

“My contribution to this project will focus on the remote sensing aspect of the research,” said Thomas, who specializes in using data to tackle questions about ecosystem functions. “I’ll be analyzing multi-temporal data at different resolutions to determine where we can see changes in marshland conditions.

Thomas will combine satellite data from the NASA and U.S. Geological Survey Landsat program that goes back to the 1980s with newer lidar and synthetic aperture radar technologies, which are capable of measuring dimensions such as tree canopy cover and soil moisture.

“It’s challenging to merge information from different sources,” notes Thomas. “But we have algorithms and techniques that will allow us to determine changes and degradation in the landscape in something close to real time.”

For Dayer, who is leading the social science component of the project, a central goal of this research is finding solutions that balance positive ecological outcomes with results that benefit the people currently living on the land.

“In order to address the challenge of sea-level rise, we need to better understand the needs and interests of the people who will be impacted by this challenge and how they might be interested in working with the conservation and management community to find mutually beneficial solutions,” Dayer said.

Having previously studied private landowner decision-making in the face of sea-level rise on the Long Island Sound, Dayer will conduct interviews and collect survey data for this new project from agricultural and forest landowners whose land has the potential to be impacted by sea-level rise. She is optimistic that an outcome is possible that benefits landowners while ensuring conservation aims.

“I believe the best solutions will be those that bring together social and natural science,” said Dayer, an affiliate of the Global Change Center. “We can determine how to have gains for marsh species that will lose their fragile homes as sea levels rise, while also maximizing benefits to human livelihoods and well-being.”