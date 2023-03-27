Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Launches New Events Calendar

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism is launching a new monthly EVENTS calendar, beginning April 2023. The County Department hosts a variety of annual events throughout the year for residents and visitors including sports tournaments and races, festivals and community-oriented activities.

Popular County events such as Illuminights, Blue Ridge Kite Festival, Touch-A-Truck and Explore Park’s Adventure Saturday series demonstrate strong demand for unique activities, and generates robust park usage estimated of more than 100,000 visitors annually.

Tournaments and races of notoriety include the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Cross Country Championships, as well as the Chance Crawford and International Softball Federation tournaments, which routinely result in strong regional collaboration, public interest and attendance.

The Parks Recreation and Tourism Department maintains 74 athletic fields within 59 park properties located throughout Roanoke County, and hosts more than 69 sporting and special events each year. Given the high volume of activities throughout the County, the new monthly calendar will provide convenient access to County events and promote enhanced usage in County park facilities.

The new EVENTS calendar is a community outreach and marketing initiative designed to be comprehensive, user friendly and easy to access via the department website. Visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/Events for the full list of community events, festivals, races and tournaments occurring in Roanoke County’s parks, athletic fields and recreation facilities during the year.